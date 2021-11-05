Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Life Time Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LTH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Shares of LTH opened at $18.24 on Monday. Life Time Group has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $18.47.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.