Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to $123.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $137.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $71.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 3.57. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

