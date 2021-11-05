Lincoln National Co. (LNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Lincoln National has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $11.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $73.01 on Friday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

