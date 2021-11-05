Linda Llewelyn Sells 3,300 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $176,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,259 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $161,190.14.

On Friday, September 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,179 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $172,524.33.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $52.84 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $59.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

