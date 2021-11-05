Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €306.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €306.00 ($360.00) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €285.63 ($336.03).

LIN opened at €284.90 ($335.18) on Wednesday. Linde has a 1-year low of €187.95 ($221.12) and a 1-year high of €278.65 ($327.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The company has a market cap of $147.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €265.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €253.70.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

