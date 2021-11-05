Liquity Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.33 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 92% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $10.22 or 0.00016750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $123.65 million and $12.33 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00084831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00082859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00104061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,454.14 or 0.07299350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,123.29 or 1.00167620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022799 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,097,086 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

