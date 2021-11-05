Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 41,320 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.07% of Tandem Diabetes Care at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after buying an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,508.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $184,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,968,625 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNDM opened at $132.51 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $142.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,650.73 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.