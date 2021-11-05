Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Decreases Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,755 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,664 shares of company stock valued at $19,111,251. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $111.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.38. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.