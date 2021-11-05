Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 215 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Omnicell by 108,318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Omnicell by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Omnicell by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,260 over the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Omnicell stock opened at $177.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.88 and a 200 day moving average of $150.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.50 and a 12-month high of $182.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.