Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 6,580 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $207.58 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.21 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

