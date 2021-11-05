Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,740 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX opened at $56.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.97. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

