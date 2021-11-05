Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Position Cut by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 48.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $316.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.06 and a 1 year high of $317.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total value of $102,118.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,496 shares of company stock valued at $8,485,584. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

