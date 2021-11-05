LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-2.060-$-1.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$471 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.61 million.LivePerson also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.930-$-0.860 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.67.

LivePerson stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $50.01. 14,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,820. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

