LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Posts Earnings Results

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. LiveRamp updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RAMP stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.05. 7,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,370. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiveRamp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.75% of LiveRamp worth $55,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

