LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) PT Raised to $91.00 at Needham & Company LLC

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,740,000 after purchasing an additional 81,221 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 33.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,914,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,523,000 after purchasing an additional 732,833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $125,697,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,000 after purchasing an additional 68,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,572,000 after purchasing an additional 145,940 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

