loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of loanDepot in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

NYSE:LDI opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,740,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,472,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 361,960 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

