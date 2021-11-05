Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $120.00 at Loop Capital

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $75.12 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average is $108.33. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

