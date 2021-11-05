Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Posts Earnings Results

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. 17,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,641. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

