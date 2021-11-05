Lookers (LON:LOOK) Price Target Increased to GBX 110 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Lookers (LON:LOOK) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Lookers in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Lookers alerts:

LOOK stock opened at GBX 64.90 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.70. The stock has a market cap of £254.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60. Lookers has a 1 year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 75.61 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other Lookers news, insider Duncan McPhee sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84), for a total transaction of £6,388.48 ($8,346.59).

About Lookers

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.