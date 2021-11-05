LPL Financial LLC Acquires 16,353 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

ERII opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ERII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.