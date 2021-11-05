LPL Financial LLC Acquires 538 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 554.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1,451.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

WING stock opened at $164.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 172.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.25 and its 200-day moving average is $160.33. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

WING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

