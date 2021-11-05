LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.36% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 510,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 96,818 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of AAAU stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94.

