LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,297 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000.

NYSEARCA:JHMC opened at $58.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $58.15.

