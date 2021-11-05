LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.70.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $184.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.93. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.