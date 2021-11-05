LPL Financial LLC Purchases 14,469 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 74.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,087,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $54,027,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,815,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $3,719,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.97.

KL opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

