MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.79

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.79 and last traded at $72.74, with a volume of 232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 146.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $12,931,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,199 shares of company stock worth $33,533,818 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

