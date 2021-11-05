MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.79

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.79 and last traded at $72.74, with a volume of 232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.66.
A number of brokerages have commented on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 146.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.05.
In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $12,931,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,199 shares of company stock worth $33,533,818 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSI)
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
