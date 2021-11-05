Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRB opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 558.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

