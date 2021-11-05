Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 206,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Audacy stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $510.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Audacy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Field acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,292,500 in the last ninety days. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

