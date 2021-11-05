Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 319.59%.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $324.17 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $37.3868 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

