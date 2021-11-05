MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.42% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS.

NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MacroGenics stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

