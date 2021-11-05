Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGNI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.92.

Shares of Magnite stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.84. 53,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,047. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.42 and a beta of 2.16. Magnite has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $80,835.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 327,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 264,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 347,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 252,346 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 723,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 779.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 322,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 212,505 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

