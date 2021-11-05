Mairs & Power Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,828 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

NYSE:CLB opened at $27.18 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.06.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

