Mairs & Power Inc. Has $756,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.9% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 58,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 65,238 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $4,592,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 117,900.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 168,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 168,598 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 144.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,679,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $236,838,000 after acquiring an additional 993,346 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

NYSE:WMT opened at $151.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $421.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

