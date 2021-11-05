Mairs & Power Inc. Invests $265,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,499,000 after purchasing an additional 170,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after purchasing an additional 388,780 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $84.17 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

