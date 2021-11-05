Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 2,408 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $164.31 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $164.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.71 and its 200 day moving average is $152.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

