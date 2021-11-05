Man Group plc Has $26.16 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 377.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,076 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $26,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after acquiring an additional 140,319 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after acquiring an additional 202,540 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,900,000 after acquiring an additional 128,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after acquiring an additional 302,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $389.04 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.81 and its 200-day moving average is $361.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,713 shares of company stock worth $2,550,628. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.