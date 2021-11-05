Man Group plc Has $27.83 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 346.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,749 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $27,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Encompass Health by 100.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 26,447 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Encompass Health by 859.2% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 208.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 40,174 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 419.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 64,594 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.26. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

