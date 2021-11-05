Man Group plc Sells 781,892 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,098 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 781,892 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $24,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,927 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 443,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,987,000 after acquiring an additional 420,903 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $11,476,724,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 94,130 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.65.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.09. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -189.69%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

