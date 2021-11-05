Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Announces Earnings Results

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mandiant updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.13)-(0.12) EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.120 EPS.

Shares of Mandiant stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,337. Mandiant has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

A number of research firms have commented on MNDT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

