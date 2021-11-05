ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Short Interest Down 17.6% in October

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,300 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 437,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair downgraded shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $69.56 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.60.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

