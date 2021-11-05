MANTRA DAO (OM) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $84.89 million and $13.99 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00053522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.01 or 0.00243545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00096373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

