Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Manulife Financial has increased its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years. Manulife Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.
Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.30 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35.
MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
