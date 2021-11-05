Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Manulife Financial has increased its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years. Manulife Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.30 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

