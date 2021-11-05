Marathon Capital Management Makes New $264,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 482.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $298.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.03. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $313.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $742.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.66.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

