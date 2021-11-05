Marathon Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marathon Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,207,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AT&T by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

