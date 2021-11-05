Marathon Capital Management Sells 155 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after acquiring an additional 234,270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 163,503 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 156,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,933,000 after acquiring an additional 145,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,628,000 after acquiring an additional 117,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $188.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.47. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $125.19 and a one year high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Several analysts have commented on SAFM shares. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.