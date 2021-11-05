Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a buy rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.34.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$624.69 million and a PE ratio of -46.73. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.13 and a 12 month high of C$3.73. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.03.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

