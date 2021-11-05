Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,349 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 338,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 402.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 308,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,240,000 after acquiring an additional 307,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 370.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 246,099 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 486.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 228,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $108,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $99,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,595 shares of company stock valued at $461,943 in the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMI traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.84. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

