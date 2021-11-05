Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marriott International in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $164.09 on Friday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $166.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 over the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

