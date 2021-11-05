Marshall Wace LLP Invests $451,000 in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Guess? by 391.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 121,659 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Guess? by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guess? by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after buying an additional 61,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $22.44 on Friday. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.16.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

