Marshall Wace LLP Invests $532,000 in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Terex by 40.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

NYSE:TEX opened at $47.26 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

